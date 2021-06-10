M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $463.93 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.