Metronome (MET) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.58 or 0.00009698 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and approximately $77,135.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00192760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00202061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.94 or 0.01290927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.40 or 1.00505275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,110,939 coins and its circulating supply is 11,824,565 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

