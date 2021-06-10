Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.16. Methanex shares last traded at C$43.72, with a volume of 125,511 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -33.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -11.52%.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

