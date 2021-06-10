Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $140,545.80 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $258.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

