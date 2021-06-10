Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $97.92 and last traded at $98.03. Approximately 1,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

