Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $97.92 and last traded at $98.03. Approximately 1,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.
MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
