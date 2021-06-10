Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

