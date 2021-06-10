Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 111 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.82. 333,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The stock has a market cap of $938.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

