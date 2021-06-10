Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 74,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 106,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 53,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.23. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

