Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. 804,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,501,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

