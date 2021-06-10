Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.67. 8,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.39. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

