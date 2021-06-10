Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems faces intense competition from CACI and SAIC, which is a persistent concern. Moreover, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Increased investments to expand business might weigh on the company’s bottom-line results in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, Mercury Systems reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2021 with robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business. Strong demand for products resulted in significant deal wins. Moreover, modernization in radar, EW and C4I is providing Mercury with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

