Mercury Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.66 million and $14,777.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00192134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00200953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.30 or 0.01298510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.65 or 0.99837255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.