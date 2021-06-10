Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,886,000 after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

