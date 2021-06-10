Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $6.45 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,409,000 after buying an additional 161,312 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

