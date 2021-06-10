Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $79.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

