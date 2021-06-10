Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.