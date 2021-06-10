Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,408.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,635 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,231.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $141.69 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

