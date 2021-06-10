Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.06 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

