Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $36.67 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

