Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

SCZ opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

