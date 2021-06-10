Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

