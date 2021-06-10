Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,156 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Shares of ANTM opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

