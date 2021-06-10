Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 40,635 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,408.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,635 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,738,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $141.69 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

