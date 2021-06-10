MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG opened at C$8.64 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$8.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.0875589 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.