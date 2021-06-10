MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Receives $1.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDIF. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDIF remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. 246,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

