Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Holdings Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $29,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medifast by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $293.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.47. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

