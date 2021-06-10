MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

MAX stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -305.21. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

