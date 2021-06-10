McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes $31,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.67 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

