McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $46,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

