McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 935 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 340.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $54.48 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

