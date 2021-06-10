McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after buying an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.13 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

