Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

