Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce sales of $453.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.75 million and the highest is $456.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,131,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 44,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,986. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

