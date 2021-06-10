Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Masco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

