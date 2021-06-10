Mark Reinstra Sells 5,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

