Mark Reinstra Sells 5,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00.
NYSE RBLX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
