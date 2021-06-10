Maria D. Martinez Sells 2,652 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $800.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

