Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.