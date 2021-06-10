Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,898 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

