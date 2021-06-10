Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $212.76 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

