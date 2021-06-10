Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 6,944.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Magna International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 147.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGA opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

