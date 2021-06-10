Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $310.16 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

