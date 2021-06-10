Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 28,613 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,613 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

