Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

FNV stock opened at $153.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.