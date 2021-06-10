Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,613 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

