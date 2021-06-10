Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stericycle by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

SRCL opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -571.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

