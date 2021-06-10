Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Glaukos worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

GKOS opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.