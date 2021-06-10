Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in CyberArk Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

