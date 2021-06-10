Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $193,933,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $169.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.54. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

