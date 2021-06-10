Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

