Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Trading 7.1% Higher

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 75,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 154,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

